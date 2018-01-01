Peoriatimes.com

Donors come out for ‘A Heart for Sweet Isabel’
It was a beautiful, sunshiny day with the temperature a mild 75 degrees. Smiles shone on the faces of people gathered March 24 to drum up support for a 2-year-old with a broken hea
Mayor Cathy Carlat voices the city’s visions, achievements and challenges during her State of the City address March 27 at Arizona Broadway Theatre.
In a March 16 workshop, Peoria City Council discussed a PowerPoint presentation, which for the most part, concentrated on placemaking. As staf…
Soldier’s Best Friend provides U.S. military veterans living with combat-related Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Inju…
As the sun sets over Lake Pleasant April 14, the skies will come aglow as Pleasant Harbor hosts the inaugural Lanterns at the Lake festival.
Benevilla, the West Valley’s premier human services nonprofit, announced it will partner with the Peoria Public Library to offer homebound sen…
“Forever Plaid” revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies.
Arizona Broadway Theatre has released the lineup for its 14th season, with shows to close out 2018 and take audiences through to fall 2019.
Leadership West, the West Valley’s leadership organization, is accepting nominations for leaders who have made a specific positive impact on t…
This year’s Fill the Boot campaign, which officially began March 24, continues through April 21 across the state at Fry’s Food Stores, other g…
Youths ages 10 to 14 can learn or improve their cooking skills with Chef Leala. Parents will be treated to a lunch created by their children o…
The Celebration of Artists exhibit is open through April 12 at the West Valley Art Museum in the Peoria City Hall Art Gallery, 8401 W. Monroe …
Funded in part by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) offers individual counseling, referr…
Five years ago, Taylor Nowlin was leading the Sunrise Mountain softball team to its last state championship. Now, the prodigal daughter has re…
Sunrise Mountain softball started the new season young on experience but high on expectations, and after 11 games, the Mustangs are ahead of schedule.
Ironwood graduate Mackenzie Dern battled out a tough three-round, split-decision victory over Ashley Yoder March 3 in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated debuts in UFC history.
