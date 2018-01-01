Peoriatimes.com

Top Story

<p>Mayor Cathy Carlat voices the city’s visions, achievements and challenges during her State of the City address March 27 at Arizona Broadway Theatre.</p>
Photo by: Photo by Carolyn Dryer

Mayor Cathy Carlat voices the city's visions, achievements and challenges during her State of the City address March 27 at Arizona Broadway Theatre.

State of the City: nothing but net

It was, in essence, a feel-good presentation. Mayor Cathy Carlat’s State of the City address was one good news byte after another. In her third or fourth opening statement, she recognized her colleagues on the City Council.
